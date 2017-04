A: I’ve always wanted to be a singer, ever since I was small.

B: You sing so well, and play the guitar, there must be a company willing to sign you.

A: Actually, I’ve already written some songs and recorded demos, and now I’m starting to contact record labels.

B: Really. How many songs have you written already?

A: 我從小就想當歌手。

B: 你那麼會唱歌,又會彈吉他,一定會有公司願意簽你的。

A: 其實我已經寫了幾首歌,等錄好demo,我就會開始連絡唱片公司。

B: 是喔,你目前寫了幾首歌?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: