A: Would you like to check out that furniture store’s clearance sale?

B: Didn’t you know that that sign has been up for half a year already?

A: Whatever. I don’t care if it’s a clearance sign or a seasonal sale, as long as they have special offers.

B: I suspect it’s a ploy. Who knows whether they actually have discounts.

A: 那間家具店在做清倉大拍賣,我們去看看吧?

B: 你不知道那個清倉大拍賣的牌子已經掛了半年嗎?

A: 那不重要吧?不管是為了清倉還是配合節慶促銷,只要有特價就好。

B: 我懷疑那只是噱頭,誰知道有沒有打折。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: