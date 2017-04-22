Faces.

No, not the intricately painted face of the temple performer, with the stylized Chinese character for shou — longevity — over his eye. I’m talking about the faces in the crowd.

Look at the people in the background of the first photo. Apparently, the performers are not the main attraction: they’re all looking at what is happening to the right of the picture.

The man on the far left, a towel over his head to protect him from the hot sun, is staring intently at the scene, seemingly intrigued at what is going on, while the taller guy in the center seems bored or distracted — or perhaps unimpressed.

There is far more anticipation on the man in a baseball cap standing to his immediate left, who seems captivated. Then there is the woman wearing an identical cap, looking rather nonplussed, but sporting a funky pair of pink shades. Standing in front of her is a small child. How would you describe the look on his face? What is he thinking?

Is the girl in the second photo reacting to the sound of firecrackers going off? She certainly seems more bothered than the adults sitting next to her.

Finally, in the third photo there are the two men calmly recording the proceedings on their phones, watching the event vicariously through their screens.

What else is happening in the three photos? Can you describe them in more detail?

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)

許許多多的臉。

我指的不是陣頭團員描繪細膩、寫有「壽」字的臉譜，而是人群中的臉。

請見圖一中的人群，他們全都望向畫面的右方，最前方的陣頭表演者顯然不是當下的主角。

最左方的男子頭上披著遮陽的毛巾，專注地盯著右方，一臉興致盎然的樣子。畫面中央較高的男子則看起來十分無聊，注意渙散，他可能覺得右方進行的活動沒什麼大不了的。

相較之下，他左手邊戴著棒球帽的男子則是滿懷期待地盯著右方，一副入迷的樣子。一旁，有名頭戴同款帽子，搭配搞怪粉紅框墨鏡的女子，一臉無動於衷。女子前面站著一個孩子，你會怎麼形容他的表情呢？你覺得他在想什麼？

圖二中女孩的動作是否是聽到鞭炮聲後做出的反應呢？與坐在她身邊的大人相比，她明顯露出困擾的樣子。

最後，圖三的兩名男子，正平靜地以手機錄影，他們不直接觀看眼前發生的事情，而是間接從手機螢幕觀看。

在這三張照片中你還注意到什麼事？你可以把所見詳細敘述出來嗎？

（台北時報編譯涂宇安譯）