The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is to select 75 International Youth Ambassadors, and has arranged for them to visit the major Southeast Asian countries involved in the government’s “new southbound policy” as part of a 10-day itinerary of exchanges in late August. Registration for the program started on April 9 and ends on May 15. Republic of China nationals of under 35 years of age currently studying in college, university or graduate schools are eligible to register.

The tours will cover four main themes, including exchange and study, volunteering, courtesy visits and cultural diplomacy. This year there will be small artistic and cultural performances to replace the larger scale stage shows of previous years, to express Taiwan’s cultural diversity. The children of new immigrants, adept in Thai, Indonesian and Malay are particularly encouraged to register, to strengthen bilateral exchanges between Taiwan and Southeast Asian countries.

(CNA, translated by Paul Cooper)

外交部表示，將遴選七十五名國際青年大使，安排於八月下旬組團訪問新南向政策重點國家，進行為期十天的交流，四月九日起受理報名至五月十五日止，歡迎三十五歲以下就讀大專院校或研究所的中華民國國籍學生報名。

青年大使出訪活動內容包括交流研習、志工服務、拜會參訪，及文化外交共四大主軸，規劃以小型精緻的藝文表演，取代往年的大型舞台演出，以展現台灣的多元文化，尤其歡迎嫻熟泰語、印尼語或馬來語的新住民子女報名，以深化台灣與新南向國家的雙邊交流。

（中央社）