A : It’s raining really heavily, my shoes are soaked through.

B : Yep, it’s really pouring out. Thank god I wore my Wellingtons today.

A : Your Wellingtons are really stylish. I thought they were leather boots.

B : They look like they’re made of leather, but they’re actually PVC.

A : 雨下得好大,我的鞋子都全濕了。

B : 對啊,雨真的很大。幸好我今天穿了雨鞋。

A : 你的雨鞋還真時髦,我還以為是皮靴。

B : 它的材質遠看很像真皮,但其實是PVC。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: