A trip to Alishan doesn’t necessarily mean battling with crowds. It is perfectly possible to get away from the beaten track, taking a less-trodden route away from the wooden pathways that weave among the ancient trees Alishan is so famous for.

The mist-shrouded area of forest with the steps leading up to the left of the first photo was not too far from the more crowded paths of the main tourist area.

There is also an abandoned railway. Taking a diversion along this will take you through the ancient forest. At the end of this path we came across a dilapidated railway bridge, over which we found a section of forest with truly massive trees. The wall with the cross — color added later — the woman is touching in the second photo is, in fact, not a wall. It is part of the side of one of the massive tree trunks in this section.

You could also tackle the steep staircases leading up to higher altitudes. This was our favorite trail, traversing different kinds of terrain including railway bridges, wooden steps, paths through the ancient forest, steep climbs, open spaces. The whole time, we didn’t meet another soul.

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)

遊阿里山不見得一定會人擠人。只要遠離阿里山著名的神木群一帶蜿蜒的原木走道，其實是完全有可能找到人跡罕至處的。

第一張照片中，有一排階梯向上延伸至左方，這片霧氣籠罩的森林，距離人群熙攘的主要觀光區步道並不遠。

那裡也有一條廢棄的鐵軌，沿著它走，會來到神木群之間。在這小徑的盡頭我們發現一個廢棄的鐵路橋，過了橋後就是一片森林，都是極為巨大的樹。第二張照片中，一名女子伸手觸摸一面有著十字的牆，十字的顏色是後製加上的。這實際上並不是一道牆，而是我們在軌道末端所發現的巨大樹群中，一棵樹幹的一側。

你也可以挑戰陡峭的階梯，前往更高的海拔。這是我們最愛的小徑，它橫越了多種不同的地形，包括鐵路橋、木製階梯、神木群間的小徑、險峻的山路、開闊的空地。我們全程都沒遇到其他人。

（台北時報編譯林俐凱譯）