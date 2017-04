A: Tomorrow is the official performance, and there are still a lot of problems.

B: There’s still time, we can have another dress rehearsal this evening.

A: I hope so. Do you know how many people will come to the show tomorrow evening?

B: Well, the tickets are sold out, so there should be around 600 people.

A: 明天就是正式演出了,但我們還是有一堆問題。

B: 今天晚上還可以再彩排一次,還有時間補救的。

A: 希望如此。你知道明天會有多少人來看戲嗎?

B: 票全賣光了,所以應該會有接近六百個人吧。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: