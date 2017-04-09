EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Look, a shooting star!

B: You’re right, how wonderful. This is the first time I’ve seen a shooting star.

A: Is that so? Then you should go and see a meteor shower. Sometimes you can see 2,000 shooting stars in a single night.

B: Two thousand? Now that would be something. There’s lots of light pollution in the city, don’t you need to go into the mountains to be able to see it?

A: 你看，有流星！

B: 真的耶，好漂亮。這是我第一次看到流星。

A: 是喔，你應該去看流星雨，有時候一整個晚上可以看到兩千顆流星。

B: 兩千顆？那一定很壯觀。城市裡都有光害，應該要到山裡才看得到吧？

