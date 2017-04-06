The Taipei 101 Run Up is entering its 13th year, and contestants were able to register from midday on March 31, with places for 3,000 individual participants and 30 company teams, 20 people to each team. The event is slated for May 7, and entails climbing 91 floors, 390 meters in all, and 2,046 steps. This year almost NT$1 million in prize money will be on offer in total.

Many international runners are preparing to take part in this year’s challenge. As the record for men’s and women’s best times were set in the first year, with Paul Crake finishing in 10 minutes, 29 seconds and Andrea Mayr reaching the finish line in 12 minutes, 38 seconds, Taipei 101 will be increasing the award money to NT$200,000 this year for breaking the record, to encourage more competitors to join the fray.

The men’s record holder Crake now relies on a wheelchair to get around, after being involved in a car accident, and sells assistive devices helping disabled people drive. He will be present on the day of the competition to award the prizes.

(CNA, translated by Paul Cooper)

台北一○一登高賽邁入第十三屆，從三十一日中午十二時就開放報名，將開放個人組三千名、企業團體組三十組，每組二十人，預計將於五月七日挑戰九十一樓、高三百九十公尺、兩千零四十六階的登高競技，總獎金近百萬元。

許多國際好手今年都準備要來挑戰。由於男女最佳紀錄都是在第一屆創下，包括保羅‧魁克的十分二十九秒和安德瑞亞‧梅爾的十二分三十八秒成績，台北一○一今年特別增設破紀錄獎金二十萬元，鼓勵更多好手參與盛會。

男子組紀錄保持人魁克因一場車禍意外導致現在必須依賴輪椅行動，他目前從事協助殘障人士駕車的輔具銷售，賽事當天，他將親自出席頒發獎項。

（中央社）