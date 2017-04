A: I went to see a concert last night. It sucked, big league.

B: Who was it?

A: It was a newly formed orchestra. I was given free tickets, so I went.

B: Did you stay until the end? If I think something is awful, I usually just get up and leave.

A: 我昨天去聽一場音樂會,真是難聽得不得了。

B: 是誰演奏的啊?

A: 是一個新成立的管弦樂團,有人送我免費的票,所以我就去了。

B: 那你有聽完嗎?我如果覺得難聽,通常都直接離席。

