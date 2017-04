A: There’s a spider on my desk, could you get rid of it for me?

B: This kind of spider is not poisonous. What are you afraid of?

A: I’m scared of anything with eight legs, or any kind of creepy-crawly. They make me feel sick.

B: No problem. I’ll grab it and put it out the window. Have you got anything I can catch it in?

A: 我桌上有一隻蜘蛛,你可以幫我把牠除掉嗎?

B: 這種蜘蛛又沒有毒,有什麼好怕的?

A: 任何八隻腳或多足類的動物我都很怕,看了就覺得噁心。

B: 好吧,那我幫你把牠捉起來放到窗外。你有什麼適合捕捉的容器嗎?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: