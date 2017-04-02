In 1941, Kodak released the Kodak Ektra film camera. Now, 76 years later, the company has reincarnated this old brand name on a new smart phone device.

The Ektra is very similar to a camera design in appearance, and uses a one-piece metal body. The rear and base of the body are covered in a synthetic material imitating a camera covering, and the bottom of the handset bulges out, functioning as a hand grip so it feels more like a camera to hold.

Naturally, the Kodak Ektra emphasizes the picture-taking function. The eye is immediately drawn to the large main lens on the back of the handset. Clearly, this design was chosen intentionally to conjure the look of a camera lens, even though the actual lens is quite small, taking up a modest amount of the center.

The Ektra’s main taking lens is a 26.5mm equivalent with an f/2.0 aperture paired with a 21-mega pixel Sony IMX230 sensor. The handset can shoot 4K video and take HDR stills assisted with optical image stabilization (OIS) and phase-detection autofocus (PDAF). The lens on the front only has a 13-megapixel sensor, but the aperture is f/2.0, the same as the main lens, and is also assisted by PDAF focusing.

In photos taken outside on a sunny day the white balance is not very accurate, with several photos exhibiting a yellowish cast. Skies that were originally light blue come out gray, and white buildings take on a yellowish tinge.

When shooting indoors, the Kodak Ektra is capable of taking photos with very saturated colors, albeit not very accurate: bright colors tend to be rendered brighter than they actually were.

(Liberty Times, translated by Paul Cooper)

一九四一年，柯達推出了柯達Ektra底片相機，經過了七十六年，柯達重新將這個相機老品牌搬到智慧型手機上。柯達 Ektra在外型上採用近似相機的設計，採用一體成型金屬機身，機身背後、底部以仿相機蒙皮的塑膠材質覆蓋。手機底部的部分還刻意做了一個突起的握把，讓使用者在拿握時，可以更貼近相機的握感。

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. lens n. 鏡頭 (jing4 tou2) 2. aperture n. 光圈 (guang1 quan1) 3. pixel n. 畫素 (hua4 su4) 4. sensor n. 感光元件 (gan3 guang1 yuan2 jian4) 5. optical image stabilization (OIS) phr. 光學防手震 (guang1 xue2 fang2 shou3 zhen4) 6. phase detection autofocus (PDAF) phr. 相位對焦 (xiang4 wei4 dui4 jiao1) 7. white balance n. phr. 白平衡 (bai2 ping2 heng2) 8. saturated [colors] adj. 飽和 (bao3 he2)



拍照功能當然是柯達Ektra所強調的。機身背後大大的主鏡頭相當吸引目光，當然這樣的設計是刻意要營造與相機鏡頭類似的風格，真正的鏡頭其實只有中間一小個而已。

柯達Ektra主鏡頭規格二十六點五公釐、兩千一百萬畫素，採用 Sony IMX230 感光元件，光圈為f/2.0，可拍攝UHD影片、HDR照片，也支援OIS光學防手震、PDAF相位對焦。前鏡頭部分則為一千三百萬畫素，光圈與主鏡頭一樣為f/2.0，也支援PDAF相位對焦。

在晴天的室外拍照，白平衡不太準確，幾張實拍照的顏色大部分偏黃，原本淺藍色的天空也被拍成了灰色，原本白色的建築物拍出來則呈現黃色。

在室內拍攝的成果，柯達Ektra可以拍出顏色相當飽和的照片，不過卻與實際顏色不太一致，鮮豔的色彩容易變得更鮮豔。

（自由時報）