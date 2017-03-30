Wu Chih-hsien, a student in the Art and Design Department of Hsinchu City’s World Senior High School, has been mad about lego since he was small. He says, after he got into lego, he started challenging himself to make all kinds of difficult models and, as making models from lego demands patience and time, he spent most of his childhood playing with it. Even now, he says, he doesn’t go in for online games, and still spends his time making things with lego.

This year, for the school’s graduation show, he spent six months creating a lego model of the school campus, using 6,000 blocks. He made classroom scenes of various departments throughout the school, including the beauty, childcare, automobile maintenance and art and design departments completely out of lego blocks. He did not just stop at making the classroom scenes, which were extremely difficult to do, either: he even made perfect, remarkably true-to-life models of toilet bowls in the bathrooms, with an astounding degree of realism.

(Liberty Times, translated by Paul Cooper)

新竹市世界高中美工科學生吳致賢從小就愛玩樂高。他說，開始玩樂高後，便挑戰各種高難度的造型，因為用樂高完成模型需要耐心及時間，他幾乎童年都在玩樂高，就連現在，他不是上網打電動，而是動手玩樂高。

今年他為了世界高中的畢業展花了半年時間、利用六千片樂高做出學校的校園模型，將美容科、幼保科、汽修科、美工科及資處科等上課的情景全部用樂高完成，不僅高難度的各科教室情形，就連廁所馬桶都維妙維肖，逼真程度破百。

（自由時報）