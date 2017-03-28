Currency markets were in a cautious mood on March 24 as investors took to the sidelines and the New Taiwan dollar remained range-bound throughout the day, closing flat at NT$30.488 against the US dollar.

Trade volumes at the Taipei Foreign Exchange and Cosmos Foreign Exchange markets totaled US$739 million and the NT dollar ended the week slightly up, appreciating by NT$0.138, or 0.45 percent.

Forex traders said US President Donald Trump’s tax reforms and the blocking of his healthcare reforms plunged markets back into a risk averse mood, causing US equities to fall from previous trading highs and currency markets across Asia to weaken. The Japanese yen continued to strengthen, while the NT dollar showed signs of a correction.

(CNA, translated by Edward Jones)

市場觀望心態濃厚，三月二十四日新台幣續呈區間震盪，終場以三十點四八八元兌1美元作收，收平盤。

台北與元太外匯經紀公司總成交量七點三九億美元，累計本週新台幣共升值一點三八角，升幅百分之○點四五。

外匯交易員表示，美國總統川普的稅改與醫改政策受阻，市場避險情緒再起，美股率先自高點滑落，現在投資人處於相對觀望的心態，導致三月二十四日亞洲匯市普遍走弱，日圓維持強勢，新台幣則呈現量縮整理格局。

(中央社)