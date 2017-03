A: Can you lend me NT$10,000?

B: NT$10,000? What do you need that much for?

A: I just got my credit card bill and found out that I’d spent more money than I thought when I went abroad last month...

B: So you want to borrow NT$10,000 to pay off your credit card?

A: 可以借我一萬塊嗎?

B: 一萬塊?你要這麼多錢做什麼?

A: 我前幾天收到信用卡帳單,發現我上個月出國玩花的錢比我想像的多很多……

B: 所以借一萬塊是為了要繳你的信用卡帳單嗎?

