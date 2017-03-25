The painting Along the River During the Qingming Festival depicts a bustling scene of the life of ordinary people along the banks of the Bian River by the Northern Song capital of Kaifeng. The earliest version, now in the collection of the Palace Museum in Beijing, was painted by the Northern Song artist Zhang Zeduan. This was modeled on and copied on many occasions, essentially making paintings of the river during the Qingming festival something of a genre in its own right.

The Qing version of Along the River During the Qingming Festival was the combined work of five court painters — Chen Mei, Sun Hu, Jin Kun, Dai Hong and Cheng Zhidao — in 1736AD, the first year of the Qianlong reign. An exquisite work encapsulating the best aspects of previous versions, it is now kept in the collection of the National Palace Museum in Taipei.

Like the majority of Eastern scroll paintings, the scroll starts on the right, and the composition unfolds from right to left, following the direction of flow of the Bian River and drawing the gaze of the viewer gradually and systematically to the left and through the composition. The far right (top photo) is composed of relatively small hills and a couple of boats on the river, creating a sense of distance and depth. The space opens up as the viewer follows the river westward, raising the curtain on the journey ahead.

The scroll format is very different from what we are perhaps more familiar with. The roughly 2:3 format of paintings nowadays was heavily influenced by the proportions of framed Western paintings. The Western perspective technique had matured over the course of the Renaissance. It explored how best to represent three-dimensional space on a two-dimensional — that is, flat — surface or, in other words, how to enable the viewer to see, or perceive, three-dimensional space, or even four-dimensional space — incorporating the dimension of time — on the two-dimensions of a painting.

Western realist perspective assumes the scene is surveyed simultaneously from a single point, with all lines within the spatial composition converging at a single “vanishing point” in the distance, uniting the composition as a whole and creating the illusion of reality. While the architectural structures within Along the River During the Qingming Festival do use the perspective techniques introduced from the West, the painting as a whole employs traditional Chinese shifting perspective along its length. That is, there is no single center of the gaze: the point at which the viewers’ line of sight intersects with the painting moves.

Scrolls were not really intended to be seen in their entirety at any one time. The viewer would unfurl it from the left while rolling it back up at the right. In this 11-meter-long painting, a range of different styles, from landscape to figurative to architectural, are incorporated into the work, and the river, space, and motion are unraveled over time as one proceeds through the scroll.

The composition of this painting is roughly divided into two sections, left and right. The right section entails a leisurely stroll through the countryside, taking in farmers, shepherds and people engaging in various outdoor activities. There is an arched bridge full of bustling crowds extending over the river at the city gates in the center of the composition (middle photo), and the left section depicts busy life within the city walls, including people engaged in business and various forms of entertainment (below photo).