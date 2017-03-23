High school university placement mock exams for central Taiwan were held recently, and some Civic Education questions cited online comments opposed to the legalization of same sex marriage.

The controversial questions were multiple choice questions nos. 45 and 46. The former asked students to choose which options were “reasonable arguments” for opposing same sex marriage legislation. Option A was, “the rights of pre-adolescent children ought to be respected; children should not be denied the right to being born into a mainstream family format.” Option B was, “The world as a whole is yet to reach a consensus on the values involved in this issue; Taiwan should not hastily attempt to change the situation.” Option C was, “Same sex marriage will be controversial and will lead to tensions and conflict, and this will increase social costs.” Option D was, “Single-partner homosexual relations will lead to more AIDS patients and cause a fall in the birth rate, with major national security implications.” Finally, option E was, “There is scientific evidence that homosexuality is a genetic mutation with little chance of righting itself. Its proliferation should therefore be prevented through prohibiting [same sex] marriage. In the test, the correct answers were A, B and C.

Some students said that they had felt uncomfortable when they were answering the question, with some saying that the questions was blatantly discriminatory. Some Civic Education teachers said that the design and multiple choice options of question no. 45 was clearly biased to a specific stance, and lacked neutrality.

(Liberty Times, translated by Paul Cooper)

中區高中聯合指考模擬考最近舉行，公民科有考題引用反對同性婚姻入法的網路論述。

爭議題是第四十五及四十六題的多選題組。四十五題題目問，反對同性婚姻入法的「合理理由」可能包括哪些？選項有Ａ「未成年子女的利益應受到尊重，不應剝奪子女出生主流家庭型態之權利」，Ｂ「整體世界對此議題尚無價值上之定論，我國不應貿然嘗試並改變現狀」，Ｃ「同性婚姻將引起社會爭議造成對立與衝突，並造成社會成本的增加」，Ｄ「單一伴侶同性性行為，將造成愛滋病患增多且出生率下降，影響國家安全甚鉅」，Ｅ「同性戀者經科學驗證為基因突變，且後天難有改變可能，故應經由禁婚防止擴大」等。該題的標準答案是Ａ、Ｂ、Ｃ。

有考生反映，寫的時候感覺不舒服，更有人直批題目充滿歧視。有公民老師直言，第四十五題的題目設計及選項問法，明顯偏頗特定立場，欠缺中立性。（自由時報）