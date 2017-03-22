Winter Storm Stella lashed the northeastern United States with sleet and snow on Tuesday last week, cancelling thousands of flights, closing schools and shutting stores, although New York and Washington escaped the worst of the weather.

Blizzard warnings were issued in parts of Connecticut, Massachusetts and upstate New York, but warnings were lifted for New York City, the US financial capital home to 8.4 million residents, where snow turned to sleet and hail.

The National Weather Service drastically revised down New York City’s expected accumulation with 7.2 inches recorded in Central Park, and 10-13 inches in parts of neighboring New Jersey and Connecticut on Wednesday last week.

(AFP)

冬季風暴史特拉上週二侵襲美國東北部，帶來冰霙與降雪，造成數千班機停飛，許多學校停課，商店也停止營業。但紐約和華府並未受到最嚴重的影響。

康乃狄克州、麻薩諸塞州與紐約以北的紐約州部分地區皆發布了暴風雪警報。但作為美國金融中心、擁有八百四十萬居民的紐約市則已解除警報，當地的降雪已經轉為冰霙和冰雹。

美國國家氣象局並將紐約市的預計降雪量大幅下修。上週三在中央公園累積的降雪為七點二英吋，鄰近的紐澤西州和康乃狄克州則有十到十三英吋的降雪。

(台北時報涂宇安譯)