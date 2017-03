A: Have you got a new phone? I remember your phone being blue.

B: Oh, no, I just changed the protective case. I’d had the last one for ages, it had a few cracks in it.

A: I personally prefer leather cases. I just think they look nicer to hold.

B: I had one of those before, but the leather got worn, it didn’t last long.

A: 你換手機了嗎?我記得你本來的手機是藍色的。

B: 喔,我只有換手機保護殼而已,因為本來的保護殼用久了,有些裂痕。

A: 我個人比較喜歡用皮套,我覺得看起來比較有質感。

B: 我以前也是用皮套,但皮套很容易磨損,不是很耐用。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: