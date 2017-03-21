Statistics published by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) show that last year the number of recorded cases of physical attacks on the country’s public transportation systems rose by 14 percent compared to the previous year. Additionally, non-violent robberies jumped 17 percent, while violent robberies increased by 7 percent compared to 2015 levels.

Last year, 121,000 robberies occurred on France’s public transportation systems, which means an average of 330 passengers per day had possessions stolen from them while using public transport.

When location is factored in, 23 percent of robberies and attacks took place in the Paris area.

A fortnight ago, two males carried out a random knife attack on a passenger on the Paris Metro, causing panic. In September last year, a Taiwanese tourist sustained serious injuries after becoming embroiled in an altercation with an individual at a RER suburban line station.

Similar cases have occurred across the country, causing users of public transport to feel scared for their safety.

Although CCTV cameras are installed along the passageways and platforms of metro stations, passengers’ luggage and bags are not being checked, nor are they required to pass through metal detectors, which may have created a security loophole.

According to a report in Le Figaro, Valerie Pecresse, President of the Parisian Regional Council of France, has written a letter to the Ministry of the Interior to request that police officers carry out regular security patrols on the Paris Metro network.

In the letter, Pecresse also wrote past experience has shown that a police presence on the Paris Metro also prevents drug users for loitering in passageways and that, to her knowledge, security guards employed by public transport operator RATP Group are regularly threatened by drug users.





(CNA, translated by Edward Jones)

根據法國國家統計及經濟研究局資料，去年在大眾運輸系統上發生且登記在案的肢體攻擊案比二○一五年顯著增加百分之十四，非暴力扒竊增加百分之十七，暴力扒竊也增加了百分之七。

以平均數字來看，去年全國大眾運輸系統通報十二萬一千件竊案，即平均每天約三百三十名乘客被偷。

以地點而言，至少二成三的竊案和攻擊案發生在大巴黎地區。

兩週前，兩名男子在巴黎地鐵持刀攻擊陌生乘客，引起恐慌；去年久月，一名台灣旅客在郊區火車站與人起衝突，受了重傷。

類似案例出現在全國各地，讓大眾運輸乘客產生不安全感。

巴黎地鐵雖在站內走廊和月台加裝監視器，但搭乘地鐵不須檢查行李或通過金屬門，可能成為安全漏洞。

「費加洛報」報導，法蘭西島區域委員會主席波克瑞斯寫信給內政部，要求警員在巴黎地鐵中執行常態性安全巡邏。

波克瑞斯在信中表示，過去的經驗顯示，地鐵裡有警力存在，首先可防止吸毒者在走廊徘徊；就她所知，巴黎大眾運輸公司的保安多次在地鐵裡遭吸毒者威脅。

(中央社)