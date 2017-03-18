Where is this scene set? When is it set? It appears to be a young man reclining on a seat along a river bank in a rural area. There are boats on the river. It seems to be a pleasant day.

Who is the man? Why is he not sitting straight on the bench? What is the reason for his unusual posture? What does he have covering his head, and why is it there? It appears to be his jacket, but can you be sure? Also, he is lifting his right arm to his head: what is he about to do? Is he going to hold his head? Does he have a headache? Is he in pain? Or is he holding his head in guilt or shame? Perhaps he is simply going to remove the material — jacket? — covering his face.

What does he look like under the cover? Is he embarrassed by his appearance? Is he hiding himself from others, or shading himself from the sun? Perhaps the sun is too strong, and he is protecting the skin on his face.

He is wearing sturdy walking shoes. Is he hiking? He doesn’t appear to have a rucksack, or even a bag. How long has he been walking for? Is this a long hike, or just an afternoon stroll? How long has he been sitting there? What is he thinking at this exact moment in time? When will he get up and leave? Will he get up and leave?

There’s a story here.

What is happening in the second photo? Who are these people? What are they doing? How are they related to each other?

Ask the questions. Write the story.

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)

這是哪裡？什麼時候拍的？看來是一個年輕人斜靠在鄉間河畔的椅子上。河裡有幾艘船。像是令人愉快的一天。

這個人是誰?為什麼他在長椅上沒好好坐著?他那不尋常的姿勢是為了什麼？蓋住他頭的是甚麼東西，為何放在那？看來像是他的夾克，但你能確定嗎?而且他的右手往頭的方向伸過去：他正要做什麼？是正要抱住頭嗎？他頭痛嗎？他覺得痛苦嗎？還是說他因為感到罪惡或羞恥而抱頭？或許他純粹只是要移開蓋住他臉的這塊布料—夾克？

他被遮住的相貌是長得如何？他對自己的相貌感到難為情嗎?他是把自己遮住不讓人看見，還是在遮蔽陽光？或許陽光太強，而他在保護臉部皮膚。

他穿著一雙堅固的健行鞋。他正徒步旅行嗎？看來他好像沒有背包，連一個包包也沒有。他已經走了多久？這是長途健行，抑或只是午後的散步呢?他已經在那裡坐了多久？他在此時此刻心裡想的是什麼?他何時會起身離開？他會起身離開嗎?這裡有個故事。

第二張的照片中，有什麼事發生呢？這些人是誰？他們在做什麼？他們之間的關係是什麼？

請提出問題，並寫下故事。

（台北時報編譯林俐凱譯）