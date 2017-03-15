Intruders at a French zoo have shot dead a white rhino and hacked off its horns in a grisly overnight poaching incident, police said Tuesday last week.

The perpetrators forced the main gate to Thoiry Zoo near Paris and broke through at least two other security barriers on Monday night last week, without disturbing five people who live on the grounds.

The animal, a four-year-old critically endangered southern white male named Vince, was attacked inside an area where at least two other rhinos are kept.

“Staff left the rhino enclosure on Monday. When they returned on Tuesday, an animal had been killed and its two horns had been sawn off,” a police spokeswoman told AFP.

Black market rhino horn sells for up to US$60,000 per kilo — more than gold or cocaine — with demand principally coming from China and Vietnam where it is coveted as a traditional medicine and aphrodisiac.

(AFP)

法國警方上週二表示，法國的杜里動物園發生嚴重的盜獵事件，有人在夜間闖進動物園，射殺了ㄧ隻白犀牛並砍下犀牛角。

這群盜獵者於上週一強行通過動物園的大門，並越過兩道安全屏障，而園內五名工作人員都未察覺。

被獵殺的犀牛是四歲的雄性南方白犀牛「文斯」，屬於極危物種。事發當時，圈內還有另外兩隻犀牛。

一名警方發言人告訴法新社：「工作人員在週一離開犀牛區後，週二回來就發現一隻犀牛被殺了，頭上的ㄧ對角還被鋸掉。」

一支犀牛角在黑市上能賣到每公斤六萬美元，比金子和古柯鹼都還值錢。最大宗的犀牛角市場為中國和越南，當地人將犀牛角當做傳統藥材，常做為春藥使用。

(台北時報編譯涂宇安，譯自法新社)