EVERYDAY ENGLISH

Tue, Mar 14, 2017　

A: Prices have been going up a lot recently. Before, the chicken leg lunch boxes they sell here also came with a whole stewed egg. Now they only give you half.

B: Not only that, the portions as a whole are getting smaller, and the vegetable sides have shrunk in size.

A: I also noticed that too, so I hardly ever eat their lunch boxes any more.

B: Me neither. Unless I’m stuck for where to eat, I won’t come here.

A: 最近物價漲了不少，以前這裡賣的雞腿便當都有給一顆滷蛋，現在只給半顆。

B: 不只這樣，就連便當的分量都變少了，菜只裝八分滿。

A: 菜變少我也有注意到，所以我現在都很少來吃了。

B: 我也是，真的想不到去哪裡吃飯，我才會來這裡。

