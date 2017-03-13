Home / Bilingual Pages
Mon, Mar 13, 2017 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: There’s a really good sushi restaurant near here, do you want to go?

B: But I don’t eat raw fish. Do they also sell cooked food?

A: Yes they do. Aside from sushi, they also sell tonkatsu. Their salmon miso soup is also really good.

B: OK, then. But I can’t leave work for another 15 minutes. Why don’t you take a look inside the bookshop next door; when I’m ready I’ll come and find you.

A: 這附近有家很好吃的壽司店，要不要一起去吃晚飯？

B: 我不敢吃生魚片。他們有賣熟食嗎？

A: 有啊，除了壽司，店裡也有賣炸豬排。他們的鮭魚味噌湯也很好喝。

B: 好，但我還要再十五分鐘才能下班。你可以先到隔壁的書店去逛逛，我好了就過去找你。

