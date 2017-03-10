Home / Bilingual Pages
Fri, Mar 10, 2017 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I watched a TV program last night that made me split my sides with laughter. Just thinking about it now makes me laugh.

B: Which program was that?

A: It was a TV variety show that gets Hollywood actors to do spoofs of politicians. Yesterday was Donald Trump; it was so entertaining.

B: It seems like this program is really popular right now, I often see it discussed online.

A: 我昨天晚上看了一個電視節目，真是笑死我了，一直到今天想起來都還會笑。

B: 什麼節目這麼好笑？

A: 是一個綜藝節目，專門找好萊塢明星模仿政治人物，昨晚是模仿川普，有趣得不得了。

B: 這節目現在好像很紅，常在網路上看到有人討論。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

This story has been viewed 223 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top