EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I watched a TV program last night that made me split my sides with laughter. Just thinking about it now makes me laugh.

B: Which program was that?

A: It was a TV variety show that gets Hollywood actors to do spoofs of politicians. Yesterday was Donald Trump; it was so entertaining.

B: It seems like this program is really popular right now, I often see it discussed online.

A: 我昨天晚上看了一個電視節目，真是笑死我了，一直到今天想起來都還會笑。

B: 什麼節目這麼好笑？

A: 是一個綜藝節目，專門找好萊塢明星模仿政治人物，昨晚是模仿川普，有趣得不得了。

B: 這節目現在好像很紅，常在網路上看到有人討論。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: