Model fan second-year junior high school student Chiu Hsien-chun spent two months making his Gundam model “Over War,” which he entered into the Gunpla00 Builders World Cup 2016 (2016GBWC) final in Japan at the end of last year. Chiu distinguished himself from among contestants from 13 countries, winning first prize in the junior category.

In order to give a sense of the desolation of having gone through a war, Chiu used paint and a piece of rotten wood to give the model an aged feel, and the judges rated his technique as being mature beyond his years, compared to the contestants from other countries. His model successfully beat over 1,000 other entries, crowning him world champion.

Chiu’s modeling instructor Lin Tse-chiao said that building models is extremely complex, and requires a lot of thought and skill. Even though models are already painted, but Chiu added paint to change the feel of the piece, to give it a stronger sense of realism, to make it comply more completely with his original concept.

(Liberty Times, translated by Paul Cooper)

熱愛模型的國中二年級學生邱顯鈞，耗時兩個月打造鋼彈模型作品「OVER WAR」，去年底首次赴日參加「二○一六年GBWC鋼彈模型製作家全球盃」總決賽。自全球十三國參賽選手中脫穎而出，拿下青少年組全球冠軍。

為了呈現戰爭過後的荒涼感，邱顯鈞利用漆料特性搭配朽木營造「仿舊」感，在各國參賽選手中，以「超齡」製作手法獲評審青睞，成功打敗上千件參賽作品，一舉拿下世界冠軍。

模型指導老師林子喬表示，模型製作相當複雜，需要手腦並用，雖然一般模型原本就有顏色，但顯鈞會為了作品真實感，會用顏料特性改變作品色澤，讓成品完全符合他原本的構想。（自由時報）