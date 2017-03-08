At the end of last year, in order to promote community development, Chen Fang-li, head of the Chenggong Community Development Association in Chiayi County’s Shueishang Township, came up with the idea of growing corn using toxin-free farming methods and discussed it with Chen Chung-yung, head of the Sanjie Village in Shueishang Township. He immediately agreed to the idea and offered a field of 80 square meters to use for free.

Since the harvesting season began, senior residents who have volunteered to help harvesting the corn can be seen working in the field everyday. Parents have also brought their children to the field just so that they can learn about life on a farm.

As no pesticides are used in growing the corn, the fields are full of caterpillars feeding on the crop, with weeds growing higher than the plants. The production volume is comparatively low, too, and caterpillars are often found on harvested corn. Nevertheless, customers were very happy with it, with some of them saying that corn with caterpillars on it is exactly what they want.

Chen Fang-li said their corn is NT$35 per jin (0.6kg) and NT$1,000 per 30 jin (18kg). Although it is slightly more expensive than the average market price, it was grown without using any toxic chemicals, and therefore much better for you. So far the corn has been well received in the market, with more than 1,300 jin (780kg) sold. Chen’s goal is to make NT$160,000, which would go toward the community’s development fund.

(Liberty Times, translated by Tu Yu-an)

嘉義縣水上鄉成功社區發展協會理事長陳芳立去年底為推動社區營造，與水上鄉三界村長陳重鏞討論種植推廣無毒玉米，陳重鏞慨然答應，無償提供八分半土地讓社區種植。

最近玉米田開始收穫，每天都有社區內的阿公阿嬤擔任志工協助採收，許多家長也帶小孩來體驗，瞭解農村生活。

因不噴藥除草和除蟲，雜草長得比玉米高，且有不少毛蟲啃食玉米，導致收成量較少，採收時常可見到毛毛蟲從玉米葉中鑽出。但無毒玉米推出後很受歡迎，許多客人買了後還指定要再買，「就是要有毛毛蟲爬來爬去的」。

陳芳立說，玉米一斤賣三十五元，三十斤賣一千元，雖然較市價稍貴，但無毒健康頗受歡迎，已賣出一千三百多台斤，目標是籌措十六萬元社區協會基金。

(自由時報記者林宜樟)