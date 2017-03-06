Home / Bilingual Pages
Mon, Mar 06, 2017 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: What language is that book that you’re reading?

B: Oh, it’s Vietnamese. I recently started studying Vietnamese by myself.

A: Oh I see, is it easy? I heard that there are loads of words in Vietnamese that originally come from Chinese and that by learning Vietnamese, you will gradually pick up classical Chinese.

B: Yes, but although there are lots of similarities, if you want to become proficient it’s actually quite tricky.

A: 你在讀的書是什麼語言？

B: 喔，這是越南文。我最近在自學越南語。

A: 是喔，容易學嗎？我聽說越南語有不少詞彙都是從中文來的，學的過程中可以間接了解到古漢語。

B: 是啊，雖然有不少相似之處，但要學得好還是不容易。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

