EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I’ve been making myself eat six different types of fruit and veg daily.

B: That must be quite tricky. Normally when you eat out, you get hardly any green vegetables.

A: Yep. So I always buy many different kinds of fruit, and every day I eat at least three varieties.

B: I see. I live by myself, so I don’t dare buy too much fruit, I’m worried I won’t be able to get through it all. There’s no way I could eat six types of fruit and veg every day.

A: 我最近嚴格要求自己每天都要吃六種不同的蔬果。

B: 這樣應該不容易吧，在外面吃飯通常青菜都不多。

A: 是啊，所以我都會購買多種不同的水果，每天在家至少吃三種。

B: 是。我因為一個人住，水果不敢買太多，怕吃不完。當然一天也吃不到六種。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: