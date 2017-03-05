Home / Bilingual Pages
Sun, Mar 05, 2017 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I’ve been making myself eat six different types of fruit and veg daily.

B: That must be quite tricky. Normally when you eat out, you get hardly any green vegetables.

A: Yep. So I always buy many different kinds of fruit, and every day I eat at least three varieties.

B: I see. I live by myself, so I don’t dare buy too much fruit, I’m worried I won’t be able to get through it all. There’s no way I could eat six types of fruit and veg every day.

A: 我最近嚴格要求自己每天都要吃六種不同的蔬果。

B: 這樣應該不容易吧，在外面吃飯通常青菜都不多。

A: 是啊，所以我都會購買多種不同的水果，每天在家至少吃三種。

B: 是。我因為一個人住，水果不敢買太多，怕吃不完。當然一天也吃不到六種。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

This story has been viewed 1431 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top