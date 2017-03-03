EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : I didn’t think there would be so many people at the movie theater, I’m not sure if we’ll be able to buy tickets.

B : Online it’s showing that there are still about 20 seats available.

A : Only about 20 seats left? They’ll certainly be either in the front row or at the ends of the rows.

B : If only the front row is left, do you still want to watch it? The front row is so close to the screen, we’ll be straining our necks the whole time.

A : 沒想到電影院的人這麼多，不知道買得到買不到票。

B : 網站上顯示還有大約二十個座位。

A : 只剩下二十個座位左右？那一定都是最前面或靠邊的位子。

B : 如果只剩第一排的話你還想看嗎？第一排都離螢幕很近，可能從頭到尾都要抬著脖子往上看。

