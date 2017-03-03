Entertainer Jacky Wu surprised his guests on a TV variety show last week by exposing the news that a bald singer, whose wife is a dance teacher, had won the lottery with a prize of NT$200 million (US$6.5 million) two years ago. Later that day, singer Shin Lung admitted he had won the jackpot, but said the prize money was NT$120 million, not NT$200 million. Then, after causing this sensation, he changed his story again, and denied everything.

During an interview, Shin had said he often purchases lottery tickets just to try his luck, and had chosen the winning numbers himself: they were not chosen by computer. He also said he had donated part of the prize money to charity. Since he won the prize after getting married in 2014, he thanked his wife Serena Liu for “bringing good luck to her husband.”

Taiwan Lottery says statistics show that 70 percent of grand-prize winners pick their numbers by computer. Meanwhile, fortune teller Jiang Bo-le said people with four specific physical characteristics were more likely to strike gold: a fat chin, a garlic-shaped nose, thick earlobes and a shiny forehead.

(Liberty Times, translated by Eddy Chang)

藝人吳宗憲上週在電視綜藝節目中爆料，有位光頭歌手在兩年前買樂透中了兩億新台幣，而他的老婆是舞蹈老師，讓所有來賓都驚呼不已。當天稍晚歌手辛龍則承認自己中了頭獎，但獎金是一億兩千萬而非兩億。他引發全國轟動之後，卻又改口否認所有消息。

辛龍受訪時表示，平時就會買樂透試手氣，得獎的號碼也不是電腦選號，而是自選幸運數字，還將部分獎金捐做善事。因為是在二○一四年和劉真結婚後才中獎，直誇老婆有幫夫運。

台彩公司表示，統計顯示大獎得主有七成全都是電腦選號。命理老師江柏樂則分析，下巴有肉、蒜頭鼻、耳垂豐厚和額頭發亮等四種特徵的人較容易有偏財運。

（自由時報）