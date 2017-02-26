Recently, Taiwan was hit by a strong continental cold air mass, sending temperatures down. On the evening of Feb. 8, snow fall was observed in the region around Snow Mountain’s main peak, at an elevation of 3,886 meters above sea level. Snowing stopped the following day, when the daytime temperature rose and the humidity dropped, leaving a snow cover of around three to five centimeters of snow.

With this cold snap hitting Taiwan, the Snow Mountain area, home to the second highest peak on the island, had snowfall above 369 Hut. The local daytime temperature in the area was between approximately two to three degrees Celsius, with nighttime temps falling to around six below zero. Due to the relatively dry climate, however, the snowfall did not resume.

Settled snow freezing in mountainous areas can leave trails slippery. Taiwanese, who are generally not too familiar with snowy conditions, are advised not to climb on days when snowfall is expected. Poor visibility due to fog and snowfall, and poor walking conditions along slippery trails, mean that, depending on conditions, it is often best to amend travel plans when snow is expected.

(CNA, translated by Paul Cooper)

最近全台各地受強烈大陸冷氣團影響，氣溫持續下探，海拔三千八百八十六公尺的雪山主峰，山區於八日晚間飄下靄靄白雪，隨著白天天氣回溫並轉為乾冷，下雪情形已經停止 ，山區約有三至五公分的積雪。

這波寒流來襲，全台第二高峰的雪山山區，從三六九山莊以上都有降雪，當時雪山山區白天氣溫約二至三度，夜間氣溫更降至零下六度左右，但因氣候乾冷，未再有降雪情形。

由於山區積雪容易結冰，步道較濕滑，台灣人對雪況不熟悉，不鼓勵下雪天登山，因為起霧、下雪視線不好，路滑也不良於行，最好視氣候情況調整登山日期。

（中央社）