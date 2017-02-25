EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: You paint really well. How did you first get into ink painting?

B: I used to be more into impressionist painters. I started out with oils.

A: Is that so. No wonder your ink paintings have a Western influence.

B: Yes, but oil colors are quite expensive: ink painting materials and equipment are less expensive, so when I went to art school I chose ink painting and I gradually got interested in it.

A: 你畫得真好，當初是怎麼會決定要學水墨畫的呢？

B: 其實我以前的最愛是印象派的畫家，最早學的是油畫。

A: 真沒想到，難怪你的水墨畫帶有一點西洋的風格。

B: 是啊，但油彩比較貴，水墨畫的材料和工具相對便宜，所以考美術學校時就選了水墨畫，後來就慢慢畫出興趣。

