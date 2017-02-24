Australian actor Hugh Jackman recently posted “Happy Lantern Festival! Looking forward to bringing LOGAN to Taipei this month” on his Facebook page, accompanied by a placard with the Chinese translation, a pleasant surprise for Taiwanese fans.

Jackman is known for playing Wolverine — jin gang lang, literally “king kong wolf” in Chinese — in the X-Men series. Twentieth Century Fox confirmed that he and Patrick Stewart, who plays Professor X, will arrive in Taiwan this Sunday to promote their new film Logan. The movie is set to be his final outing playing Wolverine, with Taiwan the only Asian stop in the film’s promotional tour.

Jackman has just had another procedure to remove a skin cancer. Luckily, his upcoming trip will not be affected. The media reported that the 48-year-old superstar posted a selfie on Instagram showing off his bandaged nose. It was his sixth such treatment.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

澳洲影星休傑克曼近日在他的臉書用英文寫著︰「元宵節快樂！我很期待月底跟著羅根到台灣和大家見面！」他並貼出一張用中文寫的翻譯字卡，讓台灣粉絲們大呼驚喜。

傑克曼因飾演「X戰警」系列裡的狼人（中文叫「金鋼狼」）而聞名，福斯影片公司已證實，他與飾演「X教授」的派崔克史都華，將於週日抵台宣傳新片「羅根」。這是他最後一次扮演「金鋼狼」，台灣是亞洲唯一的宣傳地點。

傑克曼稍早因皮膚癌再次接受治療，所幸即將訪台的行程並未受到影響。媒體則報導，這位四十八歲的巨星在Instagram上公布自己鼻子貼著繃帶的自拍，這是他第六次進行這類的抗癌治療。（中央社）