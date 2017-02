A : Damn. Yesterday was the last day to pay the water bill. I completely forgot.

B : Well, go pay it at the ATM. There’s no extra charge if you pay within a week of the due date.

A : That’s OK, then. I was worried they’d cut the water off.

B : That would be a bit drastic. They don’t usually cut you off unless you still haven’t paid when you’re two months late.

A : 糟糕,昨天是繳水費的最後一天,我居然完全忘了。

B : 那就趕快用ATM補繳吧,一個禮拜內補繳都不會有違約金的。

A : 是喔,那還好,我還擔心會被停水。

B : 沒有那麼嚴格啦,一般都是逾期兩個月未繳水費才會被停水。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: