Defending champions Real Madrid beat opponents Napoli 3:1 in the first leg of the 2017 UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Feb. 15.

Not to be thrown off their game by forward Lorenzo Insigne’s opener in the first eight minutes, Real responded by French striker Karim Benzema equalizing with a career 51st goal in the Champions League, putting him in front of his compatriot Thierry Henry’s record of 50. In the second half, Toni Kroos and Casemiro scored for Real Madrid, putting the game in the bag.

With the first leg under their belt, Real Madrid will be going to Napoli on Mar. 7, giving them a chance to get into the quarter-finals for the seventh year in a row.

(Liberty Times, translated by Paul Cooper)

衛冕軍皇家馬德里十五日在二○一七年歐洲足球冠軍聯賽十六強首回合以三：一打敗義甲拿坡里。

開賽八分鐘皇馬就被對手前鋒英西涅破門，好在並未因此陣腳大亂，先靠著法國前鋒本澤馬的進球扳平戰局，此顆進球也是本澤馬生涯在歐冠第五十一顆，超越法國同胞前輩亨利的五十顆；皇馬下半場分別靠著克羅斯與卡塞米羅相繼破門，將勝利放入口袋。

皇馬在主場取得勝利，三月七日將前去拿坡里主場出征，大有機會完成連七年勇闖八強的紀錄。

（自由時報）