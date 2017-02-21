EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Do you have a driver’s license? My international license has expired, I can’t rent a scooter.

B: I have a license, but I can only drive a car, I can’t ride a scooter.

A: Well, let’s hire a car, then. I’d be quite happy to pay a bit more.

B: Don’t worry about it. We’ll go halves. But I’ve no idea about this route, would you mind navigating, and telling me where to go?

A: 你有駕照嗎？我的國際駕照過期了，沒辦法租摩托車。

B: 我有駕照，但我只會開汽車，不會騎摩托車。

A: 那我們就租一輛汽車吧，費用我願意多出一點。

B: 沒關係，費用我們對分就好。但我對這一帶完全不熟，請你負責找路，告訴我該往哪開喔？

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: