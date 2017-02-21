Record-breaking highs on Wall Street have been replicated in stock markets across Asia, with the Taiwan Stock Exchange today displaying similar positive sentiment, opening and closing on a high, pushing the TAIEX past the 9,700-point mark to create a new 21-month high.

The TAIEX closed up on 44.73 points, or 0.46 percent, on 9710.32 points with the day’s transactions totaling NT$99.23 billion. The positive performance of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Hon Hai Precision Industry’s stocks helped to boost morale of bullish investors, and a price correction in financial stocks failed to dampen investors’ spirits. Small and mid-cap stocks continued their outstanding run, causing the TPEx Index to outperform the TAIEX.

Analysts note that although the TAIEX initially surged forward on a wave of bullish sentiment on the first day of trading in the Year of the Rooster, once the TAIEX hit the 9,700 point mark, market impetus appeared to fizzle out.

Total transactions today dipped below NT$100 billion: a 25 percent reduction on last Friday’s figure. Analysts say this shows that once the index hit a new high, bullish investors were not prepared to buy at high prices. Some fear that large-cap stocks may fail to gain impetus and that the TAIEX may experience short-term volatility.

This article was first published on Feb. 13.

(Liberty Times/CNA, translated by Edward Jones)

美股再創歷史新高，亞股普遍跟進走揚，台股今天也演出開高走高的亮麗走勢，攻上九千七百點大關，再創二十一個月以來新高。

加權股價指數終場上漲四十四點七三點、漲幅百分之零點四六、收在九千七百一十點三二點、成交值新台幣九百九十億二千三百萬元，其中，台積電、鴻海穩住多頭軍心，雖然金融股出現過高回檔的走勢，但無阻多頭攻堅的決心，中小型股表現依舊突出，櫃買指數漲幅優於加權指數。

分析師表示，台股在金雞年開紅盤後一路強攻，多頭氣勢驚人，不過隨著指數來到九千七百點、量能似有跟不上的狀況。

今天成交值下滑到千億元以下，較十日減少約百分之二十五，顯示指數創高後多頭追價意願不足，大型股恐出現量能不濟的狀況，指數短線可能出現震盪走勢。

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. boost morale v. phr. 穩住軍心 (wen3 zhu4 jun1 xin1) 2. correction n. phr 回檔 (hui2 dang3) 3. small and mid-cap stocks n. phr. 中小型股 (zhong1 xiao3 xing2 gu3) 4. volatility n. 震盪 (zhen4 dang4)



(中央社/本文已於二月十三日刊登)