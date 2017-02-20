EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I want to choose some luggage. What do you think of this fabric one? It’s quite light, so it’ll be easier to lug around.
B: Yeah, fabric suitcases are lighter, but if it rains the stuff inside might get wet. Wouldn’t a hardshell case be better?
A: This one here is the lightest of the hardshells.
B: This one is just like the luggage I have now. I think the size is ideal.
A: 我想要挑個行李箱，這個布面的你覺得如何？這種材質比較輕，好搬運。
B: 布面的行李箱雖然輕，但是淋到雨的話裡面東西容易濕掉，硬殼的比較好吧？
A: 硬殼的話，這一款是最輕的。
B: 這跟我現在用的行李箱很像，這個大小我覺得蠻理想的。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文: