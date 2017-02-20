Home / Bilingual Pages
Mon, Feb 20, 2017 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I want to choose some luggage. What do you think of this fabric one? It’s quite light, so it’ll be easier to lug around.

B: Yeah, fabric suitcases are lighter, but if it rains the stuff inside might get wet. Wouldn’t a hardshell case be better?

A: This one here is the lightest of the hardshells.

B: This one is just like the luggage I have now. I think the size is ideal.

A: 我想要挑個行李箱，這個布面的你覺得如何？這種材質比較輕，好搬運。

B: 布面的行李箱雖然輕，但是淋到雨的話裡面東西容易濕掉，硬殼的比較好吧？

A: 硬殼的話，這一款是最輕的。

B: 這跟我現在用的行李箱很像，這個大小我覺得蠻理想的。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

