Taiwanese boy group “SpeXial” is so popular at the moment that some members — including Wayne, Sam, Evan and Ian — have been invited to star in this year’s KO-3AN-GUO, a Chinese adaptation of a hit TV drama with a budget of NT$300 million. Their new look in the drama, revealed early this month, as students of an Eastern Han Dynasty academy immediately got fans talking.

On Feb. 9, the group released its second photo book, “SpeXial Okinawa.” The members were overwhelmed by the beautiful Okinawan beaches. Their book signings are already taking place.

However, on the eve of the release of the book, Simon, one of the more popular members, announced on Facebook his intention to pull out of the group. He is reportedly to sue his management company over payment irregularities, seeking to extract himself from his contract.

(Liberty Times, translated by Eddy Chang)

台灣男子團體「SpeXial」人氣紅不讓，今年中國耗資三億翻拍熱門戲劇「終極三國」，邀請包括該團的偉晉、子閎、Evan、易恩等人主演。他們在劇中東漢書院的學生造型本月首度曝光，馬上吸引大批粉絲注意。

該團並於二月九日，推出第二本寫真書「SpeXial Okinawa沖繩寫真遊記」，一行人被當地的海灘美景所震懾，目前已展開簽書會活動。

然而在寫真書出版前夕，高人氣成員晨翔突然在臉書發文宣布退團，還傳出疑似酬勞帳目不清，將按鈴提告經紀公司解除合約。

（自由時報）