A : Last weekend I went to the beach. I wanted to go for a stroll, but when I arrived, there was trash all over the place.

B : Was it tourists littering, do you think?

A : Most likely. Empty plastic bottles, food containers, plastic bags...

B : Some people are just so selfish. It’s so bad for the environment. Why don’t we get some people together and clean it up?

A : 我上週末去海邊,本來想散步,沒想到海邊到處都是垃圾。

B : 是遊客丟的垃圾嗎?

A : 應該是,到處都是空寶特瓶、食物容器、塑膠袋。

B : 真是太沒公德心了,這樣對生態傷害很大。不如我們揪團一起去淨灘吧?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: