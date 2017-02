A: Are you going to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your boyfriend this evening?

B: He’s working late today, so we celebrated ahead of time last weekend. How about you? Do you have any plans for this evening?

A: I’m going to sing karaoke with some friends who are single. Would you like to go with us?

B: OK. Which karaoke club are you going to?

A: 今天晚上你會和男友一起慶祝情人節嗎?

B: 因為他今天要上晚班,我們上週末已經提早慶祝了。那你呢?今晚有計劃嗎?

A: 我今天要和幾個單身的朋友一起去唱卡拉OK,你要一起來嗎?

B: 好啊,你們要去哪一家卡拉OK?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: