Evergreen Marine Corp. has joined its sister company, the multi-international award-winning EVA Airways, by gaining recognition from environmental and marine life conservation organizations in California. The company received recognition for reducing the speed of its vessels and taking other practical measures to protect blue whales and reduce air pollution.

Every year between the months of July and November, blue, humpback and finback whales, as well as other large marine species, migrate to the open waters off the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in California’s Santa Barbara Channel region to hunt for food. Thousands of shipping vessels of all different types and sizes pass through these waters annually, which is feared endangers the lives of marine species in the region.

Last year, Evergreen enrolled in the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Vessel Speed Reduction Program. Reduced sailing speeds allow whales more time to move out of the way of ships, thereby reducing the risk of collisions.

Evergreen has pledged it will continue to work hard to conserve marine ecosystems and the marine environments around ports. The company says it has worked with government agencies, research institutes, cargo owners and other businesses within the shipping industry supply chain for many years on a range of environmental protection programs. It says it will employ the latest in shipbuilding construction technology and equipment to build an eco-friendly fleet of ships.

(CNA, translated by Edward Jones)

長榮航空屢獲國際獎項，長榮海運也在國際發光，獲加州環保組織及海洋動保協會肯定，透過船舶減速以實際行動保護藍鯨並減少空氣汙染。

每年七月到十一月，藍鯨、座頭鯨與長鬚鯨等大型海洋生物會遷徙到洛杉磯與長灘港外海聖塔芭芭拉水域覓食，由於每年航經這個地區的各型船舶多達數千艘，恐影響海洋生物生存。

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. protect v. 保護 (bao3 hu4) 2. conserve v. 維護；保育 (wei2 hu4) 3. environmental protection n. phr. 環保、環境保護 (huan2 bao3; huan2 jing4 bao3 hu4) 4. eco-friendly adj. 環保 (huan2 bao3)



長榮海運在二○一六年參與美國國家海洋暨大氣總署主導的船舶減速計劃，此作法可以讓鯨魚有更多的時間避開船舶，減少被撞擊的風險。

長榮海運承諾，將持續致力於海洋生態與港區環境的維護，歷年來配合政府單位、研究機構、貨主與海運服務鏈相關業者，進行多項環保方案，也會採用最先進的造船科技與設備，打造環保船隊。

(中央社)