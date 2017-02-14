The Julius Mannich Merchant House — a Tainan City designated historic site — is the only example of a German foreign trading company building remaining in Taiwan. It has already been over 30 years since its last renovation but, following the Feb. 6, 2016 Tainan earthquake, which caused the veranda pillars to lean, the Tainan City government decided to commence renovation work on the historic structure, in order to return it to its original appearance. After the renovation is completed, it is hoped the building will become a cultural and tourist highlight for Anping District.

The renovation project is expected to cost NT$19.64 million in total, and will be jointly paid for by the Ministry of Culture and the Tainan City government. In addition to work on the building itself, the perimeter wall is to be torn down to join the premises with the nearby Japanese dormitories and park area. The work is expected to be finished in September 2018.

The conservation of the Julius Mannich Merchant House, originally built around 1870, is testament to how Tainan’s Anping port was opened up to foreign traders during the period of Qing rule after the Qing court signed the Treaty of Tianjin with Russia, the US, the UK and France, and foreign merchants were allowed to trade in Taiwan.

(Liberty Times, translated by Paul Cooper)

台南市定古蹟東興洋行為台灣僅存的德國洋行建築，距離上一次修復已逾三十年，且二六地震造成廊柱傾斜，為還原洋行歷史面貌，台南市政府上月十七日展開古蹟修復工程，完成後將成為安平地區歷史文化及觀光休憩新亮點。

修復工程總經費一千九百六十四萬元，由文化部及市府共同出資，除建築本體修復外，圍牆將拆除，與緊鄰的製鹽總廠日式宿舍、公園綠地相通，預計二○一八年九月完工。

東興洋行建於一八七○年左右，其保存可見證清領時期清廷與俄美英法訂定《天津條約》後，台南安平開港、洋商來台從事國際貿易的歷史。

（自由時報）