Sun, Feb 12, 2017 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: There’s a book show coming up that I’d really like to go to. A lot of books will be 40 percent off. Would you be interested in going with me?

B: Sure. I happen to be planning a trip to Europe and I’d like to buy some travel books.

A: Great. Where in Europe are you planning to go?

B: I’d like to go to four or five countries. So far I’m only sure I’ll go to Spain and Portugal. I haven’t decided about the others yet.

A: 最近有一個書展我蠻想去看的，很多書都打六折，你有興趣一起去嗎？

B: 好啊，我剛好在策劃歐洲旅行，想要買些旅遊書。

A: 太好了。你打算去歐洲哪裡玩呢？

B: 我打算去四、五個國家，目前只確定會去西班牙和葡萄牙，其他還沒決定。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

