A : Would you like to go to the Taipei Lantern Festival with me this evening?

B : Is there anything special about this year’s festival?

A : This year is the first time it will have been held in Ximending and there will be a light show at the North Gate.

B : It sounds pretty interesting, but the surrounding area isn’t very big. I’m afraid it might be very crowded.

A : 今天晚上要不要一起去台北燈會?

B : 今年的燈會有什麼特別的嗎?

A : 今年是台北燈會第一次在西門町舉辦,還會有北門光雕秀。

B : 聽起來還蠻新鮮的,但那邊腹地不是很大,恐怕會很擠吧?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: