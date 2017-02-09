Home / Bilingual Pages
EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I want to buy a pair of shoes for jogging. What do you think about this pair?

B: The cushions in the soles look very thick. Won’t they be a bit hard to walk in?

A: How about this pair? The soles are medium thick, but the colors are a bit weird.

B: Comfort is the main thing. If you buy a pair of white laces to replace the fluorescent green ones they should look much better.

A: 我想要買一雙適合慢跑的鞋子，你覺得這雙怎麼樣？

B: 這雙鞋底的氣墊看起來很厚，會不會不太好走？

A: 那這一雙呢？鞋底氣墊厚度適中，只是配色不好看。

B: 穿起來舒服最重要。你自己買條白色鞋帶取代原來的螢光綠的鞋帶，應該就會好看很多。

