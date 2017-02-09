Playing in the Taiwan Open women’s singles final on Sunday, Ukraine’s top seed Elina Svitolina — still nursing the flu — battled on to defeat 31-year-old Peng Shuai of China 6:3, 6:2.

Svitolina, currently ranked 13th in the world in woman’s tennis, had been feeling under the weather all week, but put up a good fight on the day, battling through adversity to victory. Firing on all cylinders, she broke serve six times over the course of two sets, securing a comfortable victory in only 68 minutes.

With the crowd behind her, Svitolina, despite having her serve broken in the first game, managed to break serve in the next, and again in the seventh and ninth games, giving her victory in the first set.

The second set was more of the same, with Peng breaking serve in the first game, only to be broken by Svitolina, quickly bringing the score to 4:1. Peng found herself with her back against the wall in the eighth game, with Svitolina clinching the set on her third championship point and winning the fifth WTA women’s single title of her professional career.

(Liberty Times, translated by Paul Cooper)

台灣女網單打決戰，週日烏克蘭頭號種子絲薇托莉娜抱病出擊，六：三、六：二強壓中國三十一歲老將彭帥。

目前世界女單排名十三的絲薇托莉娜，其實本週因流感身體不適，但堅持奮戰到底，還一路過關斬將。絲薇托莉娜火力全開，兩盤六度破發壓制下，只花六十八分鐘輕鬆贏球。

絲薇托莉娜在台人氣極旺，儘管決賽第一個發球局就被破發，現場觀眾加油助威下，隨即回破咬上，第七、九局連續再破，首盤率先到手。

次盤戰況雷同，彭帥破發開局，又被絲薇托莉娜回破，差距很快形成四：一，第八局彭帥無路可退發球局中，絲薇托莉娜第三個冠軍點順勢拿下，笑捧職業生涯第五座WTA女單金盃。

(自由時報)