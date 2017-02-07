The Shilin District Court indicted former Academia Sinica president Wong Chi-huey on corruption charges today in connection with biotech company OBI Pharma Inc. Wong issued a statement this evening attempting to clarify the situation, in which he accused prosecutors of making far-fetched claims and exceeding their prosecutorial authority. Wong also said he was shocked and angered by the indictment and promised he would do everything within his power to defend his innocence.

Shilin District Court concluded its investigation into the OBI Pharma case today. Prosecutors say that Wong received 3,000 shares in OBI Pharma from the company’s chairman, Michael Chang, and believe this establishes that Wong is guilty of corruption under Article 5, Paragraph 1, Subparagraph 3 of the Anti-Corruption Act, which stipulates that public servants cannot take, or promise to take, bribes. Prosecutors have indicted Wong with corruption.

In his statement, Wong addresses the claim made by prosecutors that he made an agreement with Chang in October 2011 to buy 1,500 technology shares of OBI Pharma in a quid pro quo exchange for synthetic oligosaccharides technology developed by Wong. Wong says he never discussed the issue of the so-called 1,500 technology shares with Chang and certainly never agreed to receive 1,500 technology shares from Chang’s company.

Wong also strenuously disputes the claim, made by prosecutors in their press release, that he received bribes from Chang in the form of 3,000 shares in OBI Pharma, and in return used his position as president of Academia Sinica to assist the company to produce synthetic oligosaccharides and to obtain the exclusive rights for enzymatic synthesis.

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. corruption n. 貪污罪 (tan1 wu1 zui4) 2. make far-fetched claims v. phr. 穿鑿附會 (chuan1 zao2 fu4 hui4) 3. bribe n. 賄賂 (hui4 lu4) 4. quid pro quo exchange n. phr. 交換條件 (jiao1 huan4 tiao2 jian4)



This article was first published on Jan. 9.

(CNA, translated by Edward Jones)

前中研院長翁啟惠因台灣浩鼎案今天遭士林地檢署以貪污罪起訴，翁啟惠晚間發聲明澄清，對地檢署穿鑿附會、濫行起訴，深感震驚與憤慨，將全力捍衛清白。

士林地檢署偵辦浩鼎案今天偵結，檢方查出，前中央研究院長翁啟惠涉嫌收受浩鼎董事長張念慈給的浩鼎三百萬股股票，認定翁涉犯貪污治罪條例第五條第一項第三款的期約、收受賄賂罪，以貪污罪起訴。

聲明稿中指出，士林地檢署新聞稿指稱二○一一年十月翁啟惠同意張念慈以浩鼎公司一千五百張技術股為對價，作為取得中研院關於醣分子研發成果的交換條件，但他從未與張念慈討論所謂一千五百張技術股問題，更從未同意收受浩鼎公司一千五百張技術股。

聲明稿也指出，士林地檢署新聞稿指稱翁啟惠收受張念慈三千張浩鼎公司股票，並利用中研院院長身分協助浩鼎公司生產醣分子及取得酵素合成法專屬授權云云，更屬無稽。

(中央社/本文已於一月九日刊登)