EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: What are you writing?

B: I’m writing a “jintishi” poem. When I was out walking this morning I saw a neighbor’s cherry tree in blossom and suddenly felt inspired.

A: Doesn’t “jintishi” have lots of restrictions about rhyme and meter? It must be hard to write. I’m impressed.

B: I’m just having a go at writing to express my feelings. I don’t write well and I wouldn’t dare to publish it.

A: 你在寫什麼？

B: 我在寫近體詩。今天早上去散步的時候看到附近人家種的櫻花開了，突然就有了靈感。

A: 近體詩不是有很多格律的限制嗎？應該很難寫吧？你還真厲害。

B: 我只是隨性寫寫，抒發一下心情而已，寫得不好，也不敢發表。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: