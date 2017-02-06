Home / Bilingual Pages
Mon, Feb 06, 2017 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: What are you writing?

B: I’m writing a “jintishi” poem. When I was out walking this morning I saw a neighbor’s cherry tree in blossom and suddenly felt inspired.

A: Doesn’t “jintishi” have lots of restrictions about rhyme and meter? It must be hard to write. I’m impressed.

B: I’m just having a go at writing to express my feelings. I don’t write well and I wouldn’t dare to publish it.

A: 你在寫什麼？

B: 我在寫近體詩。今天早上去散步的時候看到附近人家種的櫻花開了，突然就有了靈感。

A: 近體詩不是有很多格律的限制嗎？應該很難寫吧？你還真厲害。

B: 我只是隨性寫寫，抒發一下心情而已，寫得不好，也不敢發表。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

This story has been viewed 815 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top